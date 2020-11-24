Shawn Rizzie is executive chef for Iredell Health System

Shawn Rizzie is the new executive chef for Iredell Health System’s Food & Nutrition Services Department.

With an associate’s degree in culinary arts from Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts, Rizzie brings to Iredell 18 years of professional experience in health care and hotel food services.

In his role as executive chef, Rizzie will focus on food quality, streamlining production, purchasing control and sanitation. In addition to transitioning Iredell Food Services from frozen foods to fresh produce and proteins, Rizzie is creating enjoyable and exciting meals in Iredell Memorial Hospital’s cafeteria.

Rizzie grew his knowledge in food safety by earning a ServSafe certification, and he plans to become a certified dietary manager (CDM) within a year.

Rizzie’s unique approach to culinary arts fuses classical solid cooking techniques with new ideas and technology in the field. He is developing skills in sous vide — a technique utilizing precise temperature control with circulation. Always seeking to understand what is happening to food through each stage, he will next dive into the food science discipline of molecular gastronomy.