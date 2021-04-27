Sharpe House to honor mothers, grandmothers with Tea on the Lawn

The Sharpe House will host a Mother’s Day Tea on the Lawn on May 8.

The event will be a celebration in honor of mothers and grandmothers.

The tea will include delicacies from the kitchen with freshly brewed black tea and apple juice for the children. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Western Piedmont Symphony Orchestra, and Nash Farm will offer free carriage rides downtown with a stop at The Chapel on Walnut.

Tickets can be purchased via www.eventbrite.com by 6 p.m. May 5.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four seatings are available at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Tickets should be purchased for your group of guests as one buyer and list all of the attendees’ names. Tickets are $30 for adults and $7 for children 7-12 with children 6 and younger admitted free with a paying adult.

There will be a raffle for an assortment of prizes for moms. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. There will be a drawing at each seating with a grand prize drawing at 5 p.m. You do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds go to the Silas Alexander Sharpe Foundation for the upkeep of the Sharpe House.