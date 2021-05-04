Sharon Paul named new director of Iredell Health System's Birth Place

Iredell Health System announced that Sharon Paul, MSN, RNC-MNN, is the new director of The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

With 25 years of nursing experience, Paul is highly passionate about women and children’s health and is eager to dive into her new role. Paul comes to Iredell Health System from Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. While there, she gained experience within the medical-surgical and women’s health settings, including postpartum, nursery, high-risk obstetrics, and gynecology.

Paul earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, before receiving her master’s degree in executive nursing roles from Chamberlain University. She is also certified in maternal newborn nursing.

“I was initially drawn to nursing because I wanted to help people both feel and heal better. Being able to serve others, whether its patients, staff, or the community, has continued to fuel my passion,” said Paul.

In her free time, Paul enjoys spending time with her family, traveling and going on nature walks.