 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sharon Owenby & Friends to perform at July Music Speaks event

  • Updated
  • 0
071722-srl-news-heartstrings-p1.jpg

Sharon Owenby will be performing at Children’s Hope Alliance.

 Photo used with permission

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the July Music Speaks event featuring Sharon Owenby & Friends. The event will be held on July 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Out of the shadows of near-death experiences, Owenby shares her journey of courage, forgiveness, and hope through story and the soulful songs of the cello. Owenby is an accomplished classical cellist and educator in the Greater Charlotte area, and is the center director for Music Together of the Western Piedmont, an early childhood music education program in Statesville.

People are also reading…

Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.

The event will take place each month at Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.

About Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a long history of child advocacy and welfare dating back over 130 years. Last year, Children’s Hope Alliance helped more than 1,800 children and families across North Carolina. Programs and services create hope for hurting children and families in three ways: healing the hurt for those who are troubled, abused or neglected, providing a safe home through foster care and adoption, and encouraging a healthy start through educational, prevention, and developmental programs.

About Iredell Arts Council

Iredell Arts Council’s mission is “To initiate, support and advance arts and cultural activities in Iredell County.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vietnam vets talk impact of war, gather for photo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert