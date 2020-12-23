Sherrie Earwood's and Michelle Hewitt's second grade classrooms at Sharon Elementary learned about different Christmas traditions from around the world. Students actively engaged in Christmas around the world activities. Students were educated on similarities and differences of Christmas traditions.
Sharon Elementary students celebrate Christmas around the world
