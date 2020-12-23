 Skip to main content
Sharon Elementary students celebrate Christmas around the world
Sharon Elementary students celebrate Christmas around the world

Second grade students at Sharon Elementary School enjoyed a dreidel game.
Sherrie Earwood's and Michelle Hewitt's second grade classrooms at Sharon Elementary learned about different Christmas traditions from around the world. Students actively engaged in Christmas around the world activities. Students were educated on similarities and differences of Christmas traditions.

