Sharing memories: Importance of Carnation Milk Company to county, families remembered

Joel Reese said there’s no doubt that the opening of the Carnation Milk Company in Statesville in 1940 changed the economy of Iredell County.

Reese, the local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library, talked about the history of the milk plant at a meeting Monday. The meeting was sponsored by the Iredell County Historical Society and was held at the county’s agricultural center.

Prior to the arrival of the Carnation plant, Reese said, most farming in Iredell County was tobacco and cotton. He said they were paid cash for their crops, maybe once a year and used cash to pay their taxes. Otherwise, he said, they were self-sufficient, growing what they needed to eat.

The county agent at the time, Augustus Ray Morrow, proposed the idea that continued crop planting depleted the soil, and suggested farmers consider getting a milk cow and letting the land be used for pasture to replenish the soil, Reese explained.

That would also mean the farmers would have a steady source of income, getting paid every two weeks, but that meant needing a source for the milk and that’s where the idea of bringing the Carnation Milk Company plant to Statesville began, Reese said.

Morrow and John W. Wallace, along with Chester E. Middlesworth, who had purchased “The Landmark” newspaper, put together an effort to encourage the Kent, Washington-based Carnation Milk Company to build a plant in Statesville.

Morrow and Wallace worked to answer any concerns about the decision to locate in Statesville. Reese said, at one point, they were called up to allay concerns about drought in this area. Putting together information on annual rainfall totals to present to Carnation officials, they received a little help from Mother Nature. “They had the worst downpour in four years,” he said.

The effort came to fruition in October 1940 when the new plant on West Front Street was dedicated.

It spawned a Dairyland Festival which included a parade and milking contests in downtown Statesville.

Those efforts helped turn Iredell County into the top dairy producer in North Carolina, something that holds true to this day, said Iredell County Agricultural Extension Agent Nancy Keith. She said that is despite the reduction in the total number of dairy farming operations in the county.

Several people came to the meeting Monday and shared stories of the Carnation Milk Company or of the dairy industry in general.

Rodney Oliver remembers playing in the trees in front of the Carnation Milk Company plant on West Front Street as his father loaded milk to be delivered throughout the county.

Oliver and his sister, Deana Little, talked about their father, Rex Oliver, who drove a milk truck for 18 years.

“I used to go with him on his milk route around Iredell and Alexander counties as a little girl,” Little said.

The Oliver siblings attended the meeting with their mother, Wilma, but their dad had spent the day working on the farm and couldn’t be there.

Joe Cloaninger, 94, showed a photo from Celeste Henkel’s class of 1944. The photo was of the boys in the class and each one was holding a cow.

He also remembered the Dairyland Festival in downtown Statesville. “I took a Jersey cow and put it in the Merchants and Farmers Bank (window) so people could see it,” he said.

Steve Hill of the Statesville Historical Collection said another business did the same thing.

The Carnation Milk Company and dairy farming, Reese said, brought the county together, and as indicated by the people sharing their stories, it continues to do so to this day.