Shad Martin grateful to give back to his fellow veterans

Serving others and serving your country is something Shadrach Martin knows plenty about.

On Thursday, he helped out at Fifth Street Ministries as the organization held a special dinner for the veterans it serves.

Martin, who also is a veteran and a board member at Fifth Street, said it was a matter of giving back to his fellow service members while also teaching his children the value of serving others. He was assisted by his two sons, Shadrach Jr. and Rashad.

“Since I am an able and willing veteran, could I come to serve my brothers in arms?” Martin said. “My oldest son’s birthday was yesterday as well. I wanted him to give on his day instead of always expecting to receive on his birthday. It was important to me to show my boys that everyone is a choice away, a mistake away, or an unfortunate incident away from having everything taken from them but their life and will to live, not just survive, in this world.

“I hope my sons saw how blessed they are and appreciate the things they do have instead of always wanting more and more because of what others have. Social media is conditioning our youth to never be satisfied with what they have.”

For Fifth Street, the meal was a matter of saluting veterans for their service.