Shad Martin grateful to give back to his fellow veterans

Serving others and serving your country is something Shadrach Martin knows plenty about.
On Thursday, he helped out at Fifth Street Ministries as the organization held a special dinner for the veterans it serves.
Martin, who also is a veteran and a board member at Fifth Street, said it was a matter of giving back to his fellow service members while also teaching his children the value of serving others. He was assisted by his two sons, Shadrach Jr. and Rashad.
“Since I am an able and willing veteran, could I come to serve my brothers in arms?” Martin said. “My oldest son’s birthday was yesterday as well. I wanted him to give on his day instead of always expecting to receive on his birthday. It was important to me to show my boys that everyone is a choice away, a mistake away, or an unfortunate incident away from having everything taken from them but their life and will to live, not just survive, in this world.
“I hope my sons saw how blessed they are and appreciate the things they do have instead of always wanting more and more because of what others have. Social media is conditioning our youth to never be satisfied with what they have.”
For Fifth Street, the meal was a matter of saluting veterans for their service.
“It is important for us to recognize the veterans that we serve. They have given themselves to serve our county; the least we can do is to say thank you and let them know that they are loved and appreciated,” Fifth Street Director Michele Knapp said.
While Martin is new to the board, he has hit the ground running, Knapp said.
“Shad is new to our board of directors this year, and he has been a great addition to the Fifth Street family. He is always willing to help, and I was not surprised when he volunteered his time to help us as we show support and appreciation to the veterans that are in our programs,” Knapp said.
Serving others is something Martin hopes sinks in with his sons.
“I’m just blessed to be in a position to be in my children’s lives daily and be able to provide for them but also being a parent to them,” he said. “To me, that means helping them prepare for the world where they may not always make the best decisions but they can always recover from any situation. I hope they witness children in there with their family not having what they have makes them appreciate more the things they do have.”
