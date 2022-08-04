Setting an example: Rep. McHenry comes away impressed by Fifth Street Ministries

In the 24 years that Michele Knapp has been working at Fifth Street Ministries, the shelter has only had one elected official from the state level or higher pay a visit to see the facilities that it provides to those in need in Statesville and the surrounding area.

On Wednesday, that finally changed as U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry stopped by to learn more about Fifth Street. The shelter put its best foot forward for the event.

“This is an impressive place,” McHenry said. “The stack of services that (Fifth Street) provides here is the fullest that I’ve seen to help people get out of crisis situations. They have a great model, and it really shows their creativity as well as the community support.”

Fifth Street was the first of four stops that McHenry made throughout Iredell County on Wednesday with the purpose of the presentation and tour dedicated to proving the effectiveness of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs with Housing First.

In the first part of the event, local leaders such as Knapp, Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh, and Ryan Fehrman, executive director of the North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness, led a discussion about the programs and services that Fifth Street provides.

“I love being able to show off what we do here,” Knapp, the executive director of Fifth Street, said. “I just know how unique we are, and I know the number of people that we serve and the quality of the service we provide.

“We’ve never had someone from the federal level come out to visit us, so I’m glad he came out to see the things we do.”

McHenry also heard the stories of two community members who have gone through the programs at Fifth Street at a difficult time and come out of them in solid living situations.

“These kinds of places are essential,” McHenry said. “We can eliminate homelessness with programs like this give us the power to take people in at a moment of crisis and get them into a sustainable position.”

The event ended with a tour of the facility led by Knapp. She showed off Fifth Street’s dining area, kitchen and living area to the congressman. By the end, McHenry was impressed and came away with new ideas of ways to potentially better direct federal dollars to better help other shelters become more like Fifth Street.