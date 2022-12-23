Services draw worshippers to church on Christmas Eve

I think the most beautiful service I ever saw at church was at Fairview Presbyterian Church in Lenoir several years ago. It was a Christmas Eve candlelight service. The service itself was fairly simple. The minister read about the birth of Jesus from the Bible and everyone sang songs such as “O, Come, All Ye Faithful” and of course “Silent Night.”

At the end of the service they passed out candles to everyone and lit them. The lights were then cut off and we all stood there in a darkness lit only by the little candles we were holding. I remember seeing the shadows along the walls of the church and how everyone’s face seemed to shine above the glow of their candle.

It struck me that this must to have been what it was like to be in church in rural western North Carolina in the 1880s. People would have walked or rode wagons in the dark for evening services. The church would have been lit up by lanterns and candles and heated with a wood stove. In fact, many of the songs we sing now in church at Christmas are the same ones that they would have sung nearly 150 years ago.

Despite how busy it can be at Christmas I always felt a pull to go to church on Christmas Eve. I wonder if other people feel the church pulling them toward it in the same way. Since some churches did not have Christmas Eve services Fairview always made a point of publicly asking everyone to come regardless of what church they attended or if they attended one at all.

COVID hurt churches everywhere. People were told not to gather in groups for fear of spreading the virus. It was exactly the same common sense advice L. Bert Bristol, Statesville’s mayor from 1917 to 1927, gave to people in 1918 when the Spanish/influenza flu epidemic hit. They didn’t know what it was or how to treat it, but they knew it was best to stay away from people who were already sick.

Modern churches adapted by broadcasting their services through the Internet using sites like Zoom. They mailed their church bulletins and programs out to their members and set up calling committees to make people feel less isolated and to let them know who needed help. Many of the older church members lacked the computer skills to watch services online so they simply took to watching services on TV on Sunday morning.

Church membership, especially new membership, dropped greatly during COVID as did church donations and support. When churches were able to reopen and hold onsite services they found church attendance decreased. Many people just got out of the habit of going to church. A lot of churches are still working to get attendance and donations up to pre-COVID levels.

The question of “How do we get more people to come to church?” probably started the day after they opened the first church. The Acts of the Apostles in Acts 1:13 says that Jesus met with his disciples in the upper room of a house. The first churches for early Christians were in what we would call a “house church” or home of one of the followers. Public church buildings such as we think of today for the most part didn’t begin until 300 years later when Emperor Constantine legalizes Christianity with the Edict of Milan in 313 AD.

Instead of asking, “How do we get more people to come to church?’ perhaps we should ask instead, “Why don’t more people come to church?’ I think it’s because it’s just gotten too complicated. In Acts, Chapter 16, verse 31, Paul tells his guard, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved.” Well, that sounds simple enough, doesn’t it?

Yet, out of that declaration of faith we have had thousands and perhaps millions of Christian books written (we even have Christian bookstores). You can drown if you dive into Christian theology. A person might wonder if it’s even possible to find two Christians who agree on anything, let alone everything.

I am not a biblical scholar. I have read the Bible, but outside of Sunday school I have never really made a study of it. The great theological disputes between the various churches and denominations in the Christian world are over my head so you can imagine how someone who has never attended church must feel.

I don’t think you can ever convince someone to become a Christian. You can discuss, reason and argue all you want, but you can’t make someone see reason as they say. It is nearing Christmas Eve again and if I could ask all the non-church members and believers in Iredell County one question it would be this one.

If, right now, you received a message or call on your cell phone saying that someone you love was being rushed to the hospital, and it was not looking good…. would you pray? If your answer to that question is yes then I would softly suggest to you that there is a part of you that does believe. There is a part of you that is spiritual.

I don’t think you can ever become fully adult until you settle your business with your parents or origin and come to grips with that part of you that is spiritual. Settling your business with your parents of origin or those who raised you as parents is actually the harder of the two. Most of us spend much of our lifetime coming to grips with and understanding our childhood.

It’s important to say what is inside you and that’s a serious challenge because most of us have a problem in communicating with our parents. Emotions in a family can be so keen and sensitive that it’s almost impossible for family members to communicate with each other. When they are together they have to tiptoe around and make sure what they say doesn’t set off an emotional landmine.

I knew a man who desperately wanted to tell his father how he felt inside and what he thought about him, but he could never get the words to come out when they were together. He finally decided that if he wrote his father a letter and wrote out what he wanted to say then it would help him find the words when they were together. It didn’t work. Finally, he just went ahead and sent him the letter.

I asked earlier if you would pray if you received word that someone you loved was being rushed to the hospital. I was at work when I received a text from my brother-in-law saying my sister Brenda had suffered a seizure at the hospital and that it didn’t look good. I was praying from the moment I read that short message until I walked into the intensive care unit where she was being worked on at Duke.

I prayed the whole time she was in the hospital and the whole time she was in hospice. I prayed for God to heal her right up until her last night when I finally asked God to do what was best for her.

If your answer to that question was yes, and you would have prayed as well, then I would humbly submit to you that you also believe in a higher power. There is a part of you that is spiritual. Your first instinct may be to be afraid and to deny what you feel inside. That’s OK. It’s part of our nature to be afraid of something new.

I am not saying you should run out and start shouting or even that you should join a church, but you should recognize who you are and what you truly believe. The first and most important step is to pray. So, what is prayer? Prayer is how we communicate with God or if you prefer our higher power. Prayer is our most important spiritual tool and much of what you will come to know and understand spiritually will come through prayer.

I am a Christian so if someone were to ask me what to do next I would tell them to read Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in the New Testament and when you’ve finished reading them….... read them again….and keep reading them for the rest of your life.

You don’t have to become a church goer, but if you want to learn about what a church is supposed to be and what role it is supposed to play you should read Paul’s letters and the Acts of the Apostles in the New Testament. You should probably read the Old Testament too at some point if you want particularly Psalms.

Just pray and read. If you have questions or don’t understand something ask for an answer in prayer. You can join a church if you like. There’s a church on every road in Iredell County. If it’s a paved road there’s probably three or four. You don’t have to worry about picking the right one because they will all tell you they are the right one as soon as you walk in the door.

The same goes for deciding on a denomination. Around the world there’s probably a denomination for every person in Iredell County. Why there are so many denominations goes back to our human nature to complicate everything as much as we possibly can.

When it comes to the Bible people have spent hours, weeks, months and years studying and reading the Bible until they could find a sentence or passage they could disagree on and thus separate themselves from other Christians. Its very important to them to separate themselves along denominational lines and to completely ignore the million or so other biblical passages that we all agree on and that unite us.

Actually, I think it’s good there are a lot of different denominations. On the various religious groups in his country, Frederick the Great of Prussia once quoted the Greek philosopher Epictetus who said, “All religions must be tolerated … for every man must get to heaven in his own way.”

As a Christian I believe that way is by Christ, but I have heard many men and women testify as to how they came to terms with what they believe and none of their testimonies were exactly the same. I say if you want to go to church then don’t worry about its name or denomination. Just go and then pray about it and let God tell you which one is best for you.

Remember, if you wait till you find the perfect church you’re never going to have a church and if you wait till you find the perfect minister you are never going to have a minister and if you wait till you find a congregation where you get along with everyone …. well, just forget it.

Merry Christmas

Joel Reese is the local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library.