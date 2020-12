A serious wreck has the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 closed near Sharon School Road.

One person is reportedly pinned in the vehicle and a helicopter has been requested to transport that person to the hospital.

Emergency crews are on the scene at the 142 mile marker in the eastbound lane of I-40.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed between Sharon School Road and Old Mountain Road.

This story will be updated.