Separate ATV incidents claim lives of two Iredell children

The deaths of two children in separate all-terrain vehicle incidents have local first responders mourning as both were the children of the same people who are often the first ones on scene after such events.

Talon Dyson, 11, was killed in an accident on Sunday on Turnersburg Highway while riding a dirt bike. He is the son of Amy Dyson, a lieutenant with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

In his obituary, he was described as a boy who loved to play soccer and that loved riding his dirt bike.

Talon’s brother, Landen Ensminger set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $22,700 had been raised.

The second death was that of Dawson Church, 15, which occurred on Tucker Road on Monday. He is the son of Allen Church, the former chief of the Troutman Fire Department.

Dawson played football at South Iredell High School.

Kayla Phillips, a friend of the Church family, launched a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral expenses, which has raised more than $8,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

