Senator Sawyer committed to showcasing local art

For almost two years, N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer has been surrounded by a bit of home in her Raleigh office as she displays multiple pieces of local artwork there.

Sawyer represents the Senate's 34th district, which includes Iredell and Yadkin counties, and in August 2018 she began highlighting multiple artists from her district each quarter and exhibiting their artwork.

“I want to showcase local art and give them light outside of just the artist guild,” Sawyer said.

Even during these difficult days when things are not normal, Sawyer has not wavered from her commitment and shown that is it important to continue sharing these works of art in Raleigh.

“I made a commitment to the local arts community that I want to do this,” she said, and “even though we are in this COVID nightmare, the General Assembly is busy working all the time, so this still gives a sense of normalcy to my office.”

Therefore, when she gets a new set of artwork, Sawyer said that she notifies everyone in the building and invites them to come by her office to see it.

“I do have lots of folks who come by when they know I have new artwork,” she shared. “They come and see what Mooresville has to offer.”

This quarter the works of Nora Moran and Ellen Patterson, both of Mooresville and Amy Queen Chappin of Statesville are being showcased.

Moran, who is originally from Princeton, N.J., moved to Mooresville 25 years ago. She paints in oil and has been painting since she was 12 years old. Moran earned a degree in advertising design and said she has studied with two very influential painters -- Dorothy DeJu from Highland park N.J., for three years, and Elizabeth Ruggles from the Princeton’s art association for five years.