Senator Sawyer committed to showcasing local art

For almost two years, N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer has been surrounded by a bit of home in her Raleigh office as she displays multiple pieces of local artwork there.
Sawyer represents the Senate's 34th district, which includes Iredell and Yadkin counties, and in August 2018 she began highlighting multiple artists from her district each quarter and exhibiting their artwork.
“I want to showcase local art and give them light outside of just the artist guild,” Sawyer said.
Even during these difficult days when things are not normal, Sawyer has not wavered from her commitment and shown that is it important to continue sharing these works of art in Raleigh.
“I made a commitment to the local arts community that I want to do this,” she said, and “even though we are in this COVID nightmare, the General Assembly is busy working all the time, so this still gives a sense of normalcy to my office.”
Therefore, when she gets a new set of artwork, Sawyer said that she notifies everyone in the building and invites them to come by her office to see it.
“I do have lots of folks who come by when they know I have new artwork,” she shared. “They come and see what Mooresville has to offer.”
This quarter the works of Nora Moran and Ellen Patterson, both of Mooresville and Amy Queen Chappin of Statesville are being showcased.
Moran, who is originally from Princeton, N.J., moved to Mooresville 25 years ago. She paints in oil and has been painting since she was 12 years old. Moran earned a degree in advertising design and said she has studied with two very influential painters -- Dorothy DeJu from Highland park N.J., for three years, and Elizabeth Ruggles from the Princeton’s art association for five years.
“I learned from both painters that you should not be afraid to use your paint – it does ‘not’ belong in a tube,” Moran said. “I put myself in the world of the painting. I think about walking through a landscape and smelling the flowers of a still life.”
When asked about having her work on exhibited in Raleigh, she said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to have my work on display at Sen. Sawyer’s office.”
Patterson, who earned her art degree from the University of Arkansas in Monticello in the 1970s, began painting in the '80s. A watercolorist, she has served on the board of directors for the Watercolor Society and been a member of the Art Guild.
Patterson also expressed her appreciation for having her work in Raleigh.
“I am very honored that I have some paintings that are being exhibited at Sen. Sawyer’s office. I think it’s a wonderful project that she is doing for local artists.”
Chappin is originally from Clemmons and now resides in Statesville. Her medium is primarily oil, but she also uses acrylic for wedding paintings.
She said that she has been painting most of her life but started her business in 1998. Chappin is a graduate of Lipscomb University, where she earned her degree in art. Multiple people have been very influential in teaching and helping her with art, she said, including her college painting professor, the Portrait Society of America and her mother and grandmothers, who were also very creative and painters.
Chappin said that she is “inspired by the beauty that God provides for us in nature and in people” and this translates to what she enjoys painting.
“My favorite subject is children at play, but I also enjoy landscapes and painting live at weddings and other events. I have traveled Europe to paint but realize that North Carolina has just as much beauty and plenty of interesting people and places,” she said.
Chappin likewise shared her gratitude to have her artwork in Raleigh.
“It is really special to me to exhibit in the senator's office during this time. I hope my work spreads beauty in such a strange time," she said.
“What we focus on is very important,” she said. “I always want to see the good in my subjects just as I give myself grace. I would definitely leave out my goose neck if I was doing a self-portrait. Sometimes we have to focus on the good and turn away from the bad. The same thing applies with painting. There are choices to make about which direction to go.”
The Mooresville Artist Guild has helped to organize and assist Sawyer in this endeavor of showing the artwork, and she expressed her gratitude to them for their help.
“I know it’s not an easy task to do to get everyone together,” Sawyer said. "I am very grateful that they help me because without them I couldn’t be able to showcase local art.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.