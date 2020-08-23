Sen. Thom Tillis has helped Statesville, time and time again

Several few years ago in my role as a member of Statesville City Council I was in Washington, DC advocating for the Larkin Industrial Development Project and the federal support we would need to make it a reality. Then Mayor Pro Tem Michael Johnson and I met with the staff for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis to discuss the details. We then met briefly with Sen. Tillis to ask him directly for his help where we needed it the most. Sen.Tillis said on the spot, “Count me in!” We were planning a big press conference around the week of 4th of July, a terrible time to ask a U.S. Senator to come to a local event. But once we described the project to him, the economic opportunity and job creation possibilities, he gave his immediate commitment.
With the help of our federal advocate, we did the formalities of following up with his scheduling staff to ensure dates and times could be arranged. He was booked, but he made it work, because he promised he would. That’s typical for Sen. Tillis – he keeps his word.
Sen. Tillis cares about creating jobs. NC needs more leaders like that. He could have been too busy for a short event in a smaller area of North Carolina during a major federal holiday celebration, but he wasn’t. He knew the importance of this event to reinforce its importance for economic vitality in Statesville and he had no hesitations about being here to show the press and public that this was a big deal.
Fast forward a short time later. Statesville needed a taxiway extension at the Statesville Regional Airport that would cost tens of millions of dollars that the city simply did not have. With the help of our federal advocate, we learned about a new pilot funding grant for airports that most had not heard of yet and got to work with our engineers to put a plan together. We knew this new program would be highly competitive and that we would need strong political muscle to get it across the award line. Sen. Tillis led the charge and along with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd they worked together to make it happen. Statesville Airport was awarded a $9.3 million federal grant to complete the project, the second largest awarded in NC behind Raleigh’s airport.
The economic statistics on what this runway extension will do are far too many to write about in this short space. According to NC Department of Transportation, however, Statesville Regional Airport has over $130 million in economic impact annually to our area. The runway extension is critical to safety and it is an economic game changer for Statesville, Iredell County, this region and the State of North Carolina. When completed, the runway extension project at the Statesville Regional Airport will put Statesville on the map for economic development, jobs and financial stability like we have never known before.
Here’s my point. Many U.S. senators walk around and talk a big game, but we need a U.S. senator who actually does the work and makes things happen. Selfishly, I want a senator who will work for Statesville like I do. I want a U.S. Senator who makes sure the City of Statesville is getting federal resources so good things can happen. I want to know I can call our U.S. senator to ask for his help and know that person will pay attention to my request.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis has done that, and simply for no other reason than he fights for North Carolina as hard as he must to make it happen. He does this as a U.S. senator for North Carolina who doesn’t just focus on party affiliations, but wants to bring the best he can to this state. Sometimes he must fight in Washington, DC one city and one county at a time, which is exactly what he has done for Statesville time and time again.
There are a lot of politics going into this November’s 2020 elections and much will be said about the candidates. I wanted to express my personal experience with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and his staff and thank them for all they have done for our city and its’ residents. I urge you to join me on Nov. 3rd in reelecting Sen. Thom Tillis.
William P. Morgan Jr.
Mayor Pro Tem
City of Statesville
