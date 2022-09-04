Semi overturns after striking two highway patrol cars, closing I-77 for several hours

Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Carolina Highway Patrol cars in Iredell County and then overturned, closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for several hours Saturday night.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger, in a news release, said that around 8:10 p.m., troopers in Mecklenburg County attempted to stop the tractor-trailer. It did not stop which resulted in a chase which continued north on I-77 into Iredell County.

Around 8:30 p.m., troopers were stopped along I-77 north near the 39 mile marker in an attempt to deploy a tire deflation device and bring the pursuit to a safe end, Swagger said. The truck hit the device and then made a sharp turn, striking two patrol vehicles which were parked on the shoulder with emergency lights activated, Swagger said.

The tractor-trailer overturned, blocking both northbound lanes.

The troopers were outside and away from their vehicles and none were injured.

The driver, Monte Keith Gore, 63, of Bainbridge, Pennsylvania was injured and transported by Iredell EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. He was charged with DWI, felony speeding to elude arrest, felony assault with a deadly weapon, failure to heed light and siren, reckless driving, hit-and-run, possession of a controlled substance and damage to state property.

The interstate was cleared and reopened for traffic after 1 a.m. Sunday.