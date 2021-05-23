Seeds planted in preschool nourished grandson to fruition today

I cannot stress the importance of the kindergarten or first-grade experience to a beginning scholar. Blake had a wonderful first teacher. We called her “Miss Reeza” (Reesa?). I have either forgotten or didn’t know her surname. Blake looked forward to going to kindergarten. The small steps he took at St. John’s directly led up to his confident, robed walk across that UNCC stage Friday before last.

***

Judy retrieved Blake from St. John’s on Thursdays and brought him to our home for lunch and games and stories and an opportunity to play with our dogs, Baron and Tasha. While driving, Judy (I was at work on weekdays) pointed out road signs, traffic signals, the names of businesses and anything else she could find to stimulate Blake’s thinking and reinforce his ability to read numbers and words.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that Judy taught Blake basic math, (fractions in particular) by using measuring cups to make “rainbow” pound cakes: real cakes, visually enhanced with food coloring. The resulting cakes were not wasted.

“How many minutes until the cake will be done, Blake?” taught him to tell time. Talk about applied mathematics!