Seeds planted in preschool nourished grandson to fruition today

A little past 9:30 a.m. on May 14, our grandson, Blake Stonestreet, walked across a stage set up in the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at UNC Charlotte, shook hands with someone in an academic gown, and was handed a piece of paper — in olden days it was an actual piece of sheepskin, hence the term — that proclaimed to one and all that he earned a bachelor of science in the field of mechanical engineering and a graduate.
Judy and I were not in the stadium on that very important day, as UNC Charlotte is a large university and Blake only got three tickets for seats to the ceremony — the tickets and the seats went to his parents and younger brother, Ryan.
But we were with Blake in spirit, if not in body, and are very proud of him. He is an honors graduate and as such, he wore a golden tassel affixed to his mortarboard, that ridiculous square hat. I think engineering graduates should wear hard hats, with tassels, when they cross the stage.
Judy estimates that she drove 90,000 miles and wore out her Nissan Altima in the five years of going to get Blake at her parent’s home in Mooresville weekday mornings to bring him “up the road” to Statesville. We enrolled Blake in the preschool program on Thursday mornings at St. John’s Lutheran Church on North Center Street so he could interact with other children his age. Other mornings she brought him to our home west of town.
I cannot stress the importance of the kindergarten or first-grade experience to a beginning scholar. Blake had a wonderful first teacher. We called her “Miss Reeza” (Reesa?). I have either forgotten or didn’t know her surname. Blake looked forward to going to kindergarten. The small steps he took at St. John’s directly led up to his confident, robed walk across that UNCC stage Friday before last.
***
Judy retrieved Blake from St. John’s on Thursdays and brought him to our home for lunch and games and stories and an opportunity to play with our dogs, Baron and Tasha. While driving, Judy (I was at work on weekdays) pointed out road signs, traffic signals, the names of businesses and anything else she could find to stimulate Blake’s thinking and reinforce his ability to read numbers and words.
It doesn’t seem that long ago that Judy taught Blake basic math, (fractions in particular) by using measuring cups to make “rainbow” pound cakes: real cakes, visually enhanced with food coloring. The resulting cakes were not wasted.
“How many minutes until the cake will be done, Blake?” taught him to tell time. Talk about applied mathematics!
Too often students leave a school, graduate or move, or whatever, and the teacher is left wondering what eventually became of them. Did the little girl with red hair who loved to pretend that dolls were patients and “treat” them grow up to be a doctor, nurse or paramedic? Did the little boy who could always be found playing with toy cars and trucks become a mechanic? Did the child who produced such colorful creations with finger paints become an artist?
So, I guess you are out there somewhere, “Miss Reeza,” and I thought that you would like to know that the shy little boy who especially liked the sliding board in the playground at St. John’s, the little boy for whom you did so much to make his first experiences in “formal” education enjoyable, that boy who is not-so-little now and sports a raggedy beard, did very well for himself academically and the seeds that you planted and nourished in him reached fruition today.
For Judy and myself, for Blake’s parents and for Blake himself, we say, “Thank you very much!” to Miss Reeza and the other teachers who had a hand, formal or informal, in Blake’s education, and the educations of all 2021 graduates. If you can, thank your graduate’s former teachers. Indeed, it takes a village to raise a child.
If you know “Miss Reesa,” please share this column with her, or ask her to contact me through the Record & Landmark.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”