Seed money for 'PRIZE' program provided by Accel Tire

The staff at Southeast Head Start/Early Head Start in Statesville and the Catawba County Head Start/Early Head Start is always looking for innovative ways to keep families engaged in their child’s learning process. When parents remain involved in educating their children and see their success, they often decide to pursue more education and obtain better employment for themselves. This can result in further improvement in a child’s development.
The idea of a “PRIZE” store with items for home and family was presented to staff by Jenna Byrd, assistant director of Children’s Services for I-CARE. “I was attending a Fatherhood conference last year and heard this idea,” Byrd said. “I’ve been working on it since August and we are just about to launch.”
Parents can redeem “I-CARE Bucks” for participating in various events. Bucks will be awarded for attending a parent meeting, sending in pictures of home engagement activities, or perfect attendance, to name a few. Once a family has accumulated five I-CARE Bucks, they can request a virtual tour of the store. Shopping will also be done virtually alongside a family service worker and prizes will be sent home through the car rider line.
“The goal is to make this sustainable over the long term,” said Byrd. “Everyone is excited about this and we are very grateful for the help we’ve received.”
The Statesville store is housed on the Southeast Head Start campus. Seed money for purchasing items needed by any family with children was donated by Accel Tire in Statesville and by Head Start and Early Head Start staff.
Assistance to keep both stores stocked with new items is needed. To find out how to help or obtain more information, contact Jenna Byrd at (704) 873 2858 ext. 207.
The Head Start and Early Head Start programs are administered by the Office of Head Start, within the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The Office of Head Start (OHS) administers grant funding and oversight to the 1,600 public and private nonprofit and for-profit agencies that provide Head Start services.
