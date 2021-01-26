 Skip to main content
Secret peeping charge filed against Mooresville man
Secret peeping charge filed against Mooresville man

A Mooresville man was arrested after authorities said they investigated a report of a camera in the bathroom of his residence.

Andrew Linn Vanwert, 30, of Statesville Highway, was charged with felony secret peeping and a magistrate set bond at $10,000. Vanwert was also charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed Jan. 13 and was assigned to Detective Jena Wabel of the Special Victims Unit.

Wabel, after meeting the reporting person, obtained a search warrant for the camera and, after reviewing the contents of the SD card, also obtained a search warrant for Vanwert’s home.

Campbell said multiple items of evidence were gathered and a warrant for Vanwert’s arrest was obtained.

Campbell said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

Vanwert’s criminal history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Vanwert
