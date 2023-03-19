A second suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Wednesday was apprehended in West Virginia.

Statesville police, in a news release, said that Tevin D. Seymore, 24, was taken into custody Saturday evening in Charleston, West Virginia. He is being held without bond in West Virginia and is awaiting extradition to Iredell County on charges of murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said U.S. Marshals apprehended Seymore.

Dakota Duke, 25, of Troutman, was arrested Friday at his residence and charged with murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflecting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was ordered held without bond.

The whereabouts of a third suspect, Javis Black, 22, are still unknown.

The three are facing charges in connection with the death of Zion Wilder, 19, of Statesville, and the wounding of a 15-year-old at a residence on Goldsboro Avenue on Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates multiple shots were fired into the residence from the street, striking both victims. Three adults and three other juveniles, ages 14, 15 and 17, along with the two victims, were in the residence, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Black or the shootings is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406. All callers may remain anonymous.