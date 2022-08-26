Second suspect in 1992 murders arrested in New Jersey

A second suspect in a robbery and double murder from 1992 that occurred in Statesville was arrested in Hope, New Jersey, by the New Jersey State Police.

Statesville Police Chief David Onley announced on Friday that the arrest of Sheldon Demetrius Summers, 54, had taken place on Aug. 16 and that Summers was arrested and taken to Warren County Correctional Institution, where he currently remains.

“Statesville Police Department would like to thank United States Marshal Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and The New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in this case,” the department said in a news release.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after police said that Summers, along with Reaco Wesley Burton, 50, would face two counts of murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and four counts of armed robbery.

Burton is serving a more than 62-year sentence at Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City for an unrelated homicide, robbery and assault in Iredell County. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, his projected release date is Nov. 9, 2052.

The charges stem from a 1992 robbery and shooting at a home on Washington Street where Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during the robbery. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.

The case had been worked on by various members of the Statesville Police Department over the past three decades, but it was former chief Steve Hampton, working in a reserve role as a detective, that was able to take the cold case to the point charges could be filed, Onley said.