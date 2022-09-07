Second "Second Saturday Festival" set for Saturday in Statesville

Live music, food, artisans, vendors, fun and craft beer are on tap to return to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville as the latest edition of the “Second Saturday Festival” is set to kick off at 3 p.m.

There will be an expanded Kid Zone to play on while an acoustic set by Alex Serrano will take place, as well as a performance by Dani Kerr and The Skeleton Krew on the main stage.

Waves Entertainment organizes the event in conjunction with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights and the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department.

The organizers said last month’s festival was a big success with thousands attending for the first time.

“What a great turnout for the first event last month. For this next event expect to see a lot of new vendors as well as an expanded Kid Zone. We encourage people to come out and enjoy a fun day in the park,” Justin Taylor, co-owner of Waves Entertainment, said.

The event runs from 3-8 p.m. with free admission.

For information, visit facebook.com/events/5378674025522599. Business owners interested in sponsoring or participating can e-mail sponsorship@wavesentertainment.com.