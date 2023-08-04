Second Saturday is headed downtown.

Waves Entertainment in conjunction with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights announced that the Second Saturday Festival will be moving to Downtown Statesville.

This popular, free, family-friendly event, presented by Southern Distilling Company, will take place Aug. 12 in Downtown Statesville near West Broad and Mulberry streets from 2-7 p.m.

“Southern Distilling Company is honored to be part of bringing this event to Downtown Statesville,” Vienna Barger, Co-founder and COO of Southern Distilling, said.

Waves Entertainment is the producer of the highly successful Second Friday Street Festival taking place in Downtown Cornelius on the second Friday of every month for the last eight years, among many other events around the Cornelius and Charlotte metro area.

The decision to bring the same festival concept to Statesville was a natural progression in their efforts to produce community events that are free and open to the public.

“We are excited to be bringing quality entertainment events to Statesville. After two very successful events at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, we are looking forward to moving this festival downtown, where we expect to see a lot of new vendors as well as an expanded Kids Zone that will include a petting zoo. We encourage people to come out and enjoy a fun afternoon in Downtown Statesville,” Waves Entertainment co-owner Justin Taylor said.

The one-day festival will feature:

Artisans and vendors

Food trucks

Kids zone/petting zoo

Mixed drinks from Southern Distilling Company

Craft beer by Red Buffalo

Live performance by Rockie Lynne on the main stage, 4:30-7 p.m.

Performance by Friends Band from 2-4 p.m.

Games, giveaways and much more

Attendees can find more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/

Business owners interested in sponsoring or participating may email sponsorship@wavesentertainment.com.