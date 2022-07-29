 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville

Second Saturday Festival to debut in Statesville Aug. 13

August may mean summer is coming to a close, but it doesn’t mean the end of summer fun. The organizers of the Second Saturday Festival on Aug. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park hope to bring an action-packed, family-friendly community event that they’ve seen success with in other local cities and towns.

Live music, food trucks, a performance by Rockie Lynne, artisans and vendors, two kids zones, craft beer, games, giveaways and more are on tap when the event kicks off that Saturday at 3 p.m.

“People are more ready than ever to participate in outdoor events that provide a variety family friendly entertainment options. We are honored to be partnering with the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department and with All-American Sound to bring this exciting festival series to Statesville,” said Justin Taylor, co-owner at Waves Entertainment.

Waves has put on similar events in Cornelius, and is teaming with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights and Statesville Recreation and Parks Department for the events in Statesville.

Aug. 13 will be the first event, with another taking place on Sept. 10.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/5378674025522599. If a business is interested in sponsoring or attending, inquiries can be sent to sponsorship@wavesentertainment.com.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

If You Go

  • When: Aug. 13 from 3-8 p.m.
  • Where: MLK Jr. Park 911 Lakewood Drive, Statesville, NC
  • Cost: Admission is free
