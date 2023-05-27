Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Waves Entertainment in conjunction with Iredell Arts Council, All-American Sound, Stage and Lights, and Statesville Recreation & Parks Department welcome the monthly Second Saturday Festival series to Statesville for the second year in a row.

The first event for the 2023 season, presented by Southern Distilling Company, scheduled for June 10, will feature Art In The Park as the festival teams up with Iredell Arts Council for the annual confab, in support of the more than 30 fine artists whose work will be represented.

“Teaming up with the Second Saturday Festival is a nice opportunity for the residents of Statesville to participate in an event that celebrates the talent of the many fine artists who will be exhibiting their work and at the same time they can enjoy the other entertainment activities available in the park that day,” John Koppelmeyer, executive director of the Iredell Arts Council, said.

This family-friendly community event series is the latest from the brand that has been bringing community events like ‘Tawba Walk and Second Friday to the Cornelius market for more than 10 years.

Cornelius-based Waves Entertainment has produced the highly successful Second Friday Street Festival taking place in Downtown Cornelius on the second Friday of every month for the last eight years. Their decision to bring the same festival concept to Statesville was a natural progression in their efforts to produce community events that are free and open to the public.

The inaugural event last August was a big success with thousands attending the festival for the first time. “What a great turnout for the first event last season. For this next event, expect to see a lot of new vendors as well as an expanded Kids Zone. We encourage people to come out and enjoy a fun day in the park,” commented Justin Taylor, co-owner at Waves Entertainment.

The event takes place on June 10 at MLK Jr. Park from 2-7 p.m.

The festival will feature more than 30 fine artists exhibiting their work, live music BY N-SPIRE on the main stage, 4:30-7 p.m., food trucks, artisans and vendors, an expanded Kids Zone, craft beer and mixed drinks from Southern Distilling Company, games, give-a-ways and more.

Attendees can find more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/5378674025522599

Business owners interested in sponsoring or participating may email sponsorship@wavesentertainment.com.

For more information, contact Susan Rash of All-American Sound at 615-579-4077 or info@allamericanstagesoundlights.com, or Laurin Hunter of Waves Entertainment at 704-942-5449 or wavescoordinator@gmail.com.