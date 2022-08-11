 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'

Second Saturday Festival

Statesville's upcoming Second Saturday Festival is organized by Waves Entertainment, which also runs the Second Friday Festival, above, that has taken place in Cornelius on the second Friday of every month for the last five years.

The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event.

“We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun for the whole family. And the weather this weekend is going to be amazing — low humidity and sunshine, perfect for a day in the park.”

The event begins at 3 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville and ends at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Live music, a performance by Rockie Lynne, artisans, vendors, two kids zones, craft beer and games are advertised as part of the family fun, as well as a number of food trucks to keep people’s bellies full.

“Many of the vendors are coming up from the Charlotte and Cornelius area so there are a lot of new things to see,” Rash said.

Statesville Recreation and Parks Department, Waves Entertainment and All-American Sound have organized the event, which is based on similar events Waves put together in Cornelius. The next one in Statesville will take place Sept. 10.

More information can be found at facebook.com/events/5378674025522599. If a business is interested in sponsoring or attending, inquiries can be sent to sponsorship@wavesentertainment.com.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

