When local animal rescue groups and shelters joined together for the first Rescue Roundup last year, some 50 pets found new homes and 1,800 people came out to learn about the organizations and their missions.

“We did a good job of raising awareness for animal rescue,” said Donald Gullett of Piedmont Animal Rescue. Organizers are hoping this year’s roundup will be even more successful, and since the number of groups participating has grown, there will be more opportunities to let people know about the needs and services of the animal rescue community.

This year’s Rescue Roundup will be held May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds in Troutman.

Gullett said more than 20 animal rescue groups and shelters from across the area have signed up to be at the Rescue Roundup and that number will likely grow in the days leading up to the event.

The goal of the Rescue Roundup is to help pets find forever homes but also to raise awareness of a variety of issues from spaying and neutering to fostering to the efforts of these various rescues and shelters to help animals.

Gullett said it’s also a good opportunity for rescue groups and shelters to talk, exchange ideas and learn about available resources. He said the idea behind Rescue Roundup is a simple one — to help animals.

While the hope is folks will find the perfect companion to add to their family, there will also be entertainment and activities for children.

K9s in Flight, which features Frisbee-catching dogs, will be showcasing the talents of these canines.

John Misita, who started K9s in Flight in 1990 in Florida, utilizes rescue dogs for the shows.

“Dogs are being put to sleep and we want people to know there are great dogs out there,” he said in an earlier interview. “I just want to show people that you don’t need an AKC piece of paper for a dog to be special.”

Misita said K9s in Flight got its beginnings when he found out that the runt of a litter of pit bull/retriever mix puppies was going to be taken to a kill shelter. Misita took the pup, named him C.J. after his Jeep, and soon realized the runt had a hidden talent. He could catch a tennis ball while running at full speed. He graduated to Frisbees and, from there, K9s in Flight took shape.

This show, which uses rescue dogs, is a perfect fit for the Rescue Roundup, Gullett said. It showcases the talents of rescue dogs and helps promote the idea that a dog doesn’t need to be a purebred to be special.

The Rescue Roundup will also have a kids zone with activities for the children.

Trish Dole Photography will be on hand to take photos of pets, with proceeds benefiting rescue expenses.

Admission to the Rescue Roundup is $5, with a maximum of $15 for a family, Gullett said. All proceeds will go to animal rescue, he said.

Gullett said all animals are welcome to attend the Rescue Roundup with their owners.

This year’s Rescue Roundup is sponsored by Lake Norman Chrysler Plymouth Dodge, blueharbor bank, Sawyer Insurance and TSM Inc. Heating and Air.