Second Chance Resource Event helps connect organizations and the people they serve

The word community was said over and over on Saturday as different organizations came together to help both the homeless and those who find themselves involved in the criminal justice system but need assistance on re-entering public life.
April is Second Chance Month, which made the timing of the Second Chance Resource Event at the Cove Church even more ideal.
“We have a vast group of volunteers, state services, community services, non-profits that want to help and recognize it and want to bring awareness to it, not stigma,” Pam Navey, the Statesville Police Department’s community resource coordinator, said. “There’s a lot of love here.”
Navey said while not everyone with a criminal record has a mental illness or vice versa, there sometimes is a correlation between the two. That was one reason why the local Reentry Council joined with the newly formed Homelessness Collaborative for the event. It included booths set up with information and services for workforce development, training opportunities, substance abuse, mental health and health care will be available, as well as donations of food, clothing and personal items.
“It’s about finding that underlying problem that keeps them rotation through the system and address those issues,” Navey said.
Navey said the Homelessness Collaborative was an initiative from SPD Capt. Bryan Johnson whom had seen some of the issues with homelessness and recidivism in the areas he serves and lives in.
“We wanted to have options for our homeless population that is struggling with the situation they find themselves in,” Johnson said. He said he had seen the limits of what enforcement can do to address the issue and wanted help address the issues that lead to people’s encounters with the police when they experience homelessness and other issues. “Getting all these resources together has been a big success so far, and if we help one person, we’ve succeeded, so we hope this really takes off.”
The organizations involved also said they saw value in having all of them in one place, especially after the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re targeting some groups that are underserved and typically won’t reach out for resources. It’s also important to have everyone interact. Everyone’s been shut down because of COVID, and the resources there or someone on the phone — a lot of these people don’t have phones — so they haven’t been able to walk in somewhere and get help,” Wendy Martin said. She is with Goodwill’s Project Re-entry coordinator.
The event also was a time for many of these organizations that have similar goals to take a moment to network with each other and find ways to build strength through collaboration.
“It’s going to pay off in dividends for the community,” Major Joe Mure of the Salvation Army said.
Cove Church served breakfast while Grill 4 God took care of lunch at the event before Chief David Addison and others from the SPD took time to hold one of their revolving community meetings where they address the public as well as take questions.
The organization involved on Saturday included Another Path Inc, Ashley Furniture, Christ Church, Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell County, Fifth Street Ministries, Food Lion, Foundry House, Goodwill Project Re-entry, Grill 4 God, I-CARE Inc., Iredell EMS, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, NCWorks, Partners Behavioral Healthcare, PQR, the Salvation Army and the Statesville Housing Authority,
