Second Chance Resource Event helps connect organizations and the people they serve

“We wanted to have options for our homeless population that is struggling with the situation they find themselves in,” Johnson said. He said he had seen the limits of what enforcement can do to address the issue and wanted help address the issues that lead to people’s encounters with the police when they experience homelessness and other issues. “Getting all these resources together has been a big success so far, and if we help one person, we’ve succeeded, so we hope this really takes off.”

The organizations involved also said they saw value in having all of them in one place, especially after the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re targeting some groups that are underserved and typically won’t reach out for resources. It’s also important to have everyone interact. Everyone’s been shut down because of COVID, and the resources there or someone on the phone — a lot of these people don’t have phones — so they haven’t been able to walk in somewhere and get help,” Wendy Martin said. She is with Goodwill’s Project Re-entry coordinator.

The event also was a time for many of these organizations that have similar goals to take a moment to network with each other and find ways to build strength through collaboration.