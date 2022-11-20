Second annual Thanksgiving Giveaway set for Wednesday

The second annual Thanksgiving Giveback is set for noon Wednesday, and the goal of the event is all in the name, according to organizer Travis Campbell.

“The name Thanksgiving giveback fits the event because I felt the need to give back to the city that I grew up in,” Campbell said. “Nov. 25 is my birthday, and what better present to give to myself then to give to others that may not have family to feed them Thanksgiving dinner.”

Hot, home-cooked meals are set to be served at the event that runs until 4 p.m. at the Family Dollar parking lot at 1384 Shelton Ave., Statesville.

Campbell, the executive of public affairs for Village Intervention Partnership, said last year’s event served 350 people, and he hopes to serve as many if not more this year.

Campbell said along with the Thanksgiving meal, the partnership looks to serve people in other ways as well.

To make a donation, call Campbell at 704-500-5599.

For information on the organization, email ittakesavillage.vip@gmail.com.