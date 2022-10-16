Seats available for Children’s Voice Luncheon

The Children’s Voice Luncheon 2022 to support the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center will be held at The Cove Church on Langtree Road, and there’s still an opportunity to attend.

Seats are available for those interested in attending the program, which will be held Oct. 18 with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. The program will begin at 11:45 a.m. and conclude by 1 p.m.

Attendees will receive a complimentary lunch provided by Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, followed by a brief program. This year’s program theme will be on “Deconstruction of a Forensic Interview.”

This event also serves as a fundraiser, and therefore, an opportunity will be provided to give a financial gift.

Those interested in possibly hosting a table or obtaining a seat may contact Dove House at 704-883-9814. Walk-ins on the day of the event will be also be welcome.