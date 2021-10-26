Search warrants reveal more layers to deaths, arson in Troutman

Search warrants from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation on Loram Drive raise more questions than answers as investigators continue to look for answers in the deaths of three people in July.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said the investigation is ongoing, and that he didn’t have any comment on the warrants.

Corey Alexander Cook, 21, was arrested earlier this month as a suspect in the deaths of his father, Johnny Bryan Cook; mother, Angela Dawn Cook; and brother, J.T. “Jay” Cook, 27, as well as the arson that took place at the Loram Drive home and 17 counts of felony identity theft that occurred around the time of the deaths and arson, authorities said.

While the sheriff’s office had been collecting physical and forensic evidence for months that has revealed added layers to the crimes, only a few statements from the suspect have shed any light on what might have happened in July. The evidence has led to the warrants, but it appears that the sheriff’s office is still piecing together the exact timeline of events and isn’t publicly speculating on specifics.

This is the timeline from the sheriff’s office: