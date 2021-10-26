Search warrants reveal more layers to deaths, arson in Troutman

Search warrants from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation on Loram Drive raise more questions than answers as investigators continue to look for answers in the deaths of three people in July.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said the investigation is ongoing, and that he didn’t have any comment on the warrants.
Corey Alexander Cook, 21, was arrested earlier this month as a suspect in the deaths of his father, Johnny Bryan Cook; mother, Angela Dawn Cook; and brother, J.T. “Jay” Cook, 27, as well as the arson that took place at the Loram Drive home and 17 counts of felony identity theft that occurred around the time of the deaths and arson, authorities said.
While the sheriff’s office had been collecting physical and forensic evidence for months that has revealed added layers to the crimes, only a few statements from the suspect have shed any light on what might have happened in July. The evidence has led to the warrants, but it appears that the sheriff’s office is still piecing together the exact timeline of events and isn’t publicly speculating on specifics.
This is the timeline from the sheriff’s office:
The investigation began July 27 as firefighters responded to the blaze at the Cook home. As the fire was being fought, Corey Cook’s grandmother called the sheriff’s office to state that he had arrived at her residence in his mother’s silver Nissan Altima, which the grandmother found strange. She said Corey said there had been a domestic dispute at the home that day, and that Angela Cook had told him to leave the house. Corey said that his father was standing in the doorway with a gun when he was leaving.
A search warrant for the Altima from July 28 shows that Corey told detectives that the domestic dispute began when he said J.T. Cook had revealed a secret to the family. In the search of the car, three Bic lighters were found. Search warrants for the home from the same day state the following items were also seized: a burned rifle, a burned shotgun, a burned knife, a burned lighter fluid can, and a red and black lighter.
On Aug. 28, the executor of the estates of the other family members called the sheriff’s office to report their credit cards had been used after their deaths to purchase Amazon gift cards.
On Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office would once again question Corey Cook, and it said that he confessed to the deaths as well as the arson. He was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was charged with 17 counts of felony identity theft and appeared before a magistrate, who set bond at $75,000.
The next day, the sheriff’s office returned to the scene and said it found more evidence that was consistent with Corey Cook’s statements. Three warrants for murder and one for first-degree arson were issued for his arrest and served Oct. 21.
