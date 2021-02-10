Search ongoing for missing grandfather, granddaughter

The Iredell County Sheriff’s is currently looking for Ted Stokes Sr., of Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, and his granddaughter, Azaria Shariel Stokes. A missing person report has been filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Stokes is 84-years-old, 5-feet-6-inches inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Stokes usually wears a button up shirt with tan pants. Azaria Shariel Stokes is 10-years-old. She is wearing a white and green shirt, blue jeans, white socks and green shoes. She weighs approximately 90 pounds.

They were last seen today at approximately 11 a.m. in Lowell.

Stokes was driving a 2000 gold Toyota Camry with a North Carolina registration plate of PDS-7634.

Ted Stokes has mental health issues dealing with memory and Azaria Stokes has been diagnosed with autism, according to the family.

No photo was provided of Azaria.