Search for missing Statesville man still ongoing
top story

Search for missing Statesville man still ongoing

  • Updated
image002.jpg

Curtis Allen Wuellner

The search is continuing for a 50-year-old man who was last seen at his home on Laurel Cove Road Friday, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said Curtis Allen Wuellner was last seen by family members Friday evening.

When family members woke up Saturday morning, Curtis was not in the residence. Family members thought he was at their dock.

Later on Saturday, when Curtis did not come home, family members started to look for him and call neighbors to see if they had seen him. The sheriff’s office was called and deputies and detectives responded and began a search.

Due to the proximity of the Wuellner home to the lake, Campbell said, sheriff’s office lake patrol units along with several volunteer fire departments, searched the lake Saturday evening before suspending the search due to darkness.

The search, Campbell said, resumed Sunday with members of the Iredell Search and Rescue Team (ISAR) and canine units being utilized.

As of Monday, Campbell said, the search is still ongoing. “He did not leave in a vehicle and he does not have his medical supplies,” Campbell said. Wuellner is a diabetic and may be in need of medication, he said.

He said deputies and detectives are still looking in the neighborhood but Campbell encouraged the public to call with any information.

If anyone has seen Wuellner, or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100 or call 911. Curtis has been entered in databases as a missing person.

