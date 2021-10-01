Search for chase suspect in Troutman suspended Friday afternoon

After several hours of searching by air and with canine units and drones, the search for a man who fled on foot after a chase was suspended late Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Law enforcement from several agencies deployed canines, drones, and a helicopter in the search for William Paxton West, a white man with facial hair who was reportedly wearing a blue tank top, plaid shirts, and a do-rag.
The search began Friday afternoon when a Troutman police officer tried to stop a vehicle while on the lookout for a man with felony warrants, authorities said. The ensuing motor vehicle chase ended on Leona Lane but the man and a female in the vehicle fled on foot, police said. The female was taken into custody soon after the chase ended but the man escaped on foot.
The search involved the Troutman Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol.