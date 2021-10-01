Search for chase suspect in Troutman suspended Friday afternoon

After several hours of searching by air and with canine units and drones, the search for a man who fled on foot after a chase was suspended late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Law enforcement from several agencies deployed canines, drones, and a helicopter in the search for William Paxton West, a white man with facial hair who was reportedly wearing a blue tank top, plaid shirts, and a do-rag.

The search began Friday afternoon when a Troutman police officer tried to stop a vehicle while on the lookout for a man with felony warrants, authorities said. The ensuing motor vehicle chase ended on Leona Lane but the man and a female in the vehicle fled on foot, police said. The female was taken into custody soon after the chase ended but the man escaped on foot.