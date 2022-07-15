Sculpture hopes to bring 'Harmonious Balance' to Center Street

When the Statesville Community Appearance Commission came to Kelli Simko Walker to ask if she would like the sculpture “Harmonious Balance” outside the 220 Café, the answer was a quick yes for the business owner.

“It’s good to have local art downtown, when you’re driving around downtown seeing this, the art park, it just adds character to downtown,” Simko Walker said.

The sculpture was dedicated on Friday outside the 220 Café on Center with Mayor Costi Kutteh and others on hand to celebrate the sculpture’s new location. Now, 220 Café patrons and anyone on Center Street in downtown can enjoy the work at its new location.

“You can see downtown is the heart of the community, and that emanates in every direction and this makes a different impression here than it did in the garden,” Kutteh said.

Simko Walker said that they loved having it in front of the café and that with this and sponsoring the Iredell Arts Council’s concert series, she looks to support arts and culture in Statesville.

The sculpture is called “Harmonious Balance” and was created by North Carolina sculpture artist Jordan Parah. The Greensboro native said that “the main focus of her works is equality in our society — equal rights portrayed through large-scale sculpture.” That was a theme the Statesville Community Appearance Commission’s Ann Speaks echoed in reminding everyone of the city’s tagline, “Where It All Comes Together.”

“Let’s also work towards a place where we all come together through art and a unified love of this city,” Speaks said in her remarks at the dedication on behalf of the SCAC.

The sculpture was originally in the city’s sculpture garden and the SCAC had planned on rotating it out of the garden as early as 2019, but like many other things during the COVID-19, those plans were delayed after the city had purchased it and began looking for its new location.

Speaks thank the other members of the SCAC as well as the city’s Superintendent of Parks and Public Grounds, Lynn Miller, for her work in having the city move the sculpture to its new location.