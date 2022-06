Storm Tree, a granite sculpture by Iredell County artist Dean Leary, is on display in Salisbury as part of 2022 Salisbury Sculpture Show.

The piece, representing the effect natural forces have on our coastal environment, stands in front of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Council Street and will be exhibited there until May 2023.

Leary is one of 14 sculptors selected in the annual competition to commemorate the formation of Salisbury’s Public Arts Commission.