LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announces a call for sculptors to participate in its 37th Annual Sculpture Celebration scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir.

Sculptors are invited to enter up to three works in the competition that will be judged by renowned sculptor Kyle Van Lusk of Brevard and offers $11,000 in cash awards. Sales and commissions are allowed with 100% of proceeds going to the sculptors.

All sizes of works in all materials are welcome. In addition, large-scale outdoor works can be entered for a second exhibition and sales opportunity at the Western NC Sculpture Center.

Registration includes free help in unloading, installation, and removal of work; admission to the Friday night Sculptor’s Reception & Dinner; and a continental breakfast on Saturday. Local lodging options are available, as well as free camping at the Western NC Sculpture Center.

Held rain or shine, this annual family-friendly event attracts sculptors and buyers from all over the eastern United States, with attendance as high as 4,000 people. It is funded in part by sponsors, the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resource, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Early registration discounts are available and special rates are provided for students. For complete details, visit www.caldwellarts.com, or contact the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or office@caldwellarts.com.