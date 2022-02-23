Screening of four films to be held at the Old Jail

The Full Bloom Film Festival has become an anticipated annual celebration of diverse films and filmmakers hosted by the Statesville community.

But the festival is also committed to bringing unique film experiences to Statesville and the surrounding area throughout the year. On Thursday, the Iredell Arts Council will hold a special screening of four short films at 7 p.m. at the Old Jail. The films shown will be "The Bronze Fly"; "Future's Resistance"; "The Boy and the Mountain"; and "The Legacy Sessions."

"The theme of this block of films is storytelling. We wanted each film to be unique in how the story is told," said Full Bloom Film Festival Chairman Charles Ashe. "It's a great broad brushstroke of what people will experience at the festival."

The 2022 Full Bloom Film Festival will be held Sept. 8-10. Tickets are already on sale and available online at www.fullbloomfilmfestival.org.

The festival has received great support from the local community, said Iredell Arts Council Director John Koppelmeyer.