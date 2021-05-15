Scouts come together to renew community garden at Broad Street United Methodist

Scouts are planting seeds, both literally and figuratively, for a community garden at Broad Street United Methodist on Saturday.

Members of BSA Boy Troop 314, Girl Troop 1314, and Girl Scout Troop 13084 came together to renew the church’s effort to feed the community through the garden, which they began three years ago at its Mission House.

Four raised beds were prepared before Saturday as the scouts went to work planting seeds and plants into the soil to begin the process of feeding members of the community that are in need. Plants were also placed around the Mission House as well.

“We’ll be improving the community with a garden with peppers and other plants people can use,” Connor Janney said.

Volunteering and community outreach is a part of scouting, but one Lee Janney, a committee chairman for the Boy’s Troop, said the scouts learn from it as well.

“It’s teaching them how to garden. How many know garden these days?” Lee Janney said. “It has more than one purpose. It helps the community, gets everyone outside, but it also teaches these kids how to take care of a plant, how to grow their own food.”

At least one scout learned that lesson by getting her hands dirty while learning the basics of gardening.