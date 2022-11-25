 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scouting for Food drive results in donation of 505 pounds to church program

Boy Scout Troop 363 completed its Scouting for Food drive Monday night and donations over the past month totaled 505 pounds, which was given to New Salem United Methodist Church’s Food Pantry and Backpack program. From left are Aidan Bennett, Caleb Fowler, Landon McDonald, Matthew Jenkins, Brody Leonard, Gage Tucker and Bronson Leonard.

