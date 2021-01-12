Scout presented with achievement award at Winter Court of Honor

Scout Troop 314 in Statesville held its Winter Court of Honor on Monday evening. Milo Goodrich, Eagle Scout, was presented with the National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping.
To qualify for this award, Goodrich achieved the rank of first class and earned the camping merit badge. He also had to earn two additional qualifying merit badges and spend a total of 25 nights camping. He was also presented with a gold pin to signify he has completed an additional 25 nights of camping, for a total of 50 nights camping thus far in his scouting journey.