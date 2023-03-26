On the same page as my column in week-before-last Sunday’s R&L was a fine human-interest story by Josh Shaffer, of the Raleigh News & Observer about a Raleigh Boy Scout who had earned all 138 current merit badges. This is quite an achievement; congratulations to the Scout. When I was a Scout, there were 99 merit badges.

As a historical note, Boy Scouting came to the United States in 1910 from the United Kingdom. Initially, there were only 14 merit badges.

I still have my merit badge sash from my Scout days in the early 1960s. My brother Jeff and I stayed in Scouting and achieved the Eagle rank, which at that time required 21 merit badges. Some of them were specific, such as Camping and Lifesaving. There were also elective badges which allowed for some personal choices. I am proud to point out that my and Jeff’s Eagle certificates bore the facsimile of President Kennedy’s signature.

My brother and I had some of the same merit badges, such as Cooking, Coin Collecting and Fingerprinting, as well as those merit badges that were required for the Eagle rank, but he and I earned some badges that the other did not. For instance, Jeff earned the Book Binding, Printing, Pioneering and Hiking merit badges, while I earned the Music, Aviation, Geology and Astronomy merit badges.

Jeff and I were members of Mooresville’s Troop #3 — later re-numbered as Troop #162. For most of our time as Scouts we were led by Scoutmaster Harry W. Smith, one of the finest men I have ever known. The troop was sponsored by St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Mooresville, but a good number of us were not Lutherans. On Boy Scout Sunday (the Sunday before Feb. 8) we attended the morning worship service at St. Mark’s as a group, proudly wearing our freshly-ironed uniforms. When Jeff and I were members of the troop, St. Mark’s was located on the corner of North Main and Institute streets, which was within walking distance of our home.

Some of the merit badges were relatively easy to earn, such as Basketry, Finger Printing and Home Repairs, while others required some real effort, skill and/or time. There were also some merit badges, such as Canoeing and Forestry, which were best earned while at Scout camp: a week in the summer at Camp Bud Schiele beside “crystal-clear” Lake Lanier, near Rutherfordton.

In my case, the Camping merit badge, which was required for Eagle, was one I disliked, as I did not enjoy — still don’t — sleeping outside on the ground, even if under a tent. For me, earning the Camping badge was more a test of endurance and loss of sleep than anything else, although I did enjoy the fellowship of camping with other Scouts and cooking over a fire.

Brother Jeff faced a great personal challenge, as he had almost drowned as a small child and had a real fear of water, making the Swimming, Lifesaving and Canoeing merit badges particularly difficult for him to earn.

Going on the internet for “Boy Scout merit badges,” I found changes, as might be expected after 50-some years. New merit badges have been added and there have been changes in requirements of some that we had then. As my time in Scouting was before personal computers, merit badges in Animation, Digital Technology, Game Design, Programming and such did not exist.

These days, the Invention merit badge is the least-earned merit badge in Scouting history, while the Art, Fingerprinting and Photography badges are regarded as the three easiest to earn.

I see there are now merit badges in such diverse areas as Inventing, Kayaking, Movie Making, Robotics, Scuba Diving, Shotgun Shooting, Search and Rescue, all of which sound like fun. My brother and I were both avid chess players, so had there been a merit badge for that activity, as there is now, I am sure we both would have earned it.

The old members of the troop have scattered to the compass points. Many, no doubt, now have gray hair and are grandfathers. Some like our Scoutmaster, Harry Smith, have passed.

In my memory, however, they all remain 14 or 15 years old. They answer to the roll call in my mind as they did at our weekly meetings — Monday at 7 p.m. — all those years ago: Lee, Emerson, Gene, Bobby B., Bobby C., Bobby L., Clark, Dale, Danny, Jerry, Bill, Phil, Sammy, Gary, George, Harold, Hoyle, Michael, Ray, Roger, Jimmy, Willie and others.

In my imagination we are all standing in a circle and repeating in unison the Scout Oath: “On my honor, I will do my best ….”

* * *

My wife, Judy, was a Girl Scout and as such she earned the highest rank in Girl Scouting, the Curved Bar. While many people have heard of the Boy Scout Eagle rank, unless you were a Girl Scout, you would probably be unfamiliar with the Curved Bar.

In case you wondered, my 33 merit badges were: Art, Astronomy, Athletics, Aviation, Basketry, Camping, Canoeing, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Coin Collecting, Cooking, Fingerprinting, Fire Safety, First Aid, Forestry, Geology, Home Repairs, Leatherwork, Lifesaving, Marksmanship, Music, Nature, Painting, Personal Fitness, Public Health, Public Speaking, Reading, Safety, Scholarship, Soil and Water Conservation, Stamp Collecting and Swimming.