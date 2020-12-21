Scotts students, community come together to help neighbors

The front commons area and the counselor's conference room of Scotts A+ Elementary School were nearly filled during the week of Dec. 14 with donated boxes and bags of food items, along with presents of all kinds for families who requested assistance in providing for their children over the holiday break.

Local churches and organizations, Scotts A+ Elementary staff members and other individuals worked with Kaylyn Dollar, Scotts A+ Elementary School social worker, to make sure that all who expressed a need were provided for. Scotts students also joined in the spirit of giving by bringing in hundreds of canned food items to donate to a local food bank.

This outpouring of generosity and kindness has been enormous, with Scotts A+ Elementary serving as the center point for delivery and pick up. More than 35 families and numerous other individuals came by the school on Dec. 18 to pick up presents, boxes and bags of food and other household items such as laundry and dish detergent.

School officials expressed appreciation to everyone for the countless hours of organization and coordination given to this project.