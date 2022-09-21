 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scotts High School class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

SCOTTS HIGH SCHOOL %1962 60TH 2022.jpg

Teachers seated, from left, are George Conger and Kenneth Wilson. Class members, from left, are Delores Setser Swicegood, Holmer Dishman, Elizabeth Pritchard Deal, Danny Stikeleather, Phillip Reavis, Ray Bunton, Norman “Buddy” McColl, Louise Bustle Christie, Jeanene Grant McColl, Cheryl Teaque Mason and Elizabeth Marie Warren Chapman.

 Photo courtesy of Carolyn H. Sherrill and Lee Ann Sherrill

The Class of 1962 of Scotts High School recently celebrated its 60th class reunion at Box Car Grille in Statesville. The members meet for a supper meal and the reunion.

Deceased members of the class who were remembered were Sandy Lane Baird, Carol Little Brown, Elaine Morrison Campbell, Ellis Campbell, Doris Jean Deal, Jerry L. Donaldson, Carolyn Dyson Gilreath, Glenda Elizabeth Goforth, Linda Sharpe Goodin, Kenneth Harpe, Peggy Moore Hill, James Keller, Paul Martin, Carolyn Loretta Cook Mason, Johnny Massey, Susie Templeton McColl, William “Bill” Morrison, William “Bill” Pennell, Carolyn Diane Dixon Roten, Patricia Gail Hefner Smith, Dr. Kenneth Franklin Steele, Ella Deanne Moore Stroud and Glenda Pope Wiseman.

Before leaving the reunion, a committee was elected with plans to host the next reunion in 2024.

