 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Scotts High School Class of 1959 meets for dinner, reunion

  • Updated
  • 0
SCOTTS HIGH SCHOOL %1959 63RD 2022_IMG_9068_B.jpg

The Class of 1959 of Scotts High School, Scotts, North Carolina, recently celebrated its 63rd class reunion at Boxcar Grille in Statesville. They met for a supper meal and the reunion. Attending class members, seated from left, are Tommy Brown, Billie Moore Swain, Sue Deal Lowery, Brenda Baker Bolick, JoAnn Morrison Payne, Miriam Starrette Drake and Barbara Beckham Morrison; standing, from left, are Brenda Dagenhart Pence, Linda Douglas Bollinger, Linda Stamper Boan, Tony Wilcox, Phillip Hoover, Bryant Waugh, Libby Sigman Conley, Faye Davis Ayers and Johnnie Moose Reavis. Deceased members of the Class of 1959 who were remembered included Mildred Ashburn James, Robert L. Brawley, Kate McKinney Clendenin, Joanne Kates Craig, Johnnie Dellinger, Fred Gaither, Norma Jean Hall Harder, Jerry Hall, Gayle Moody Hyman, Boyce Lambert, Tommy Laws, James R. Miller, Linda Campbell Adams Mahaffey, Elvert L. Neal, Michael C. Reid, Darrell Teague, Jeanette Teague, Kathleen Cloer Stewart and Wayne Wooten. The next reunion is set to be held in 2024.

 Photo courtesy of Carolyn H. Sherrill, Scotts High School Alumni Association/Historian and Lee Ann Sherrill

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! Thousands of sheep replace cars on the streets of Madrid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert