Scotts Elementary School fifth grader Carlos Drakeford is known for his quick smile and his willingness to help others.

So it was fitting that Carlos was the first recipient of an award named for a man who was known for those same qualities.

Carlos was awarded the first Officer Marty Lewis Citizenship Award, named for the school’s beloved resource officer who passed away last year. Lewis’ wife, Diane, who helped present the award to Carlos, said her husband was set to retire from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at the end of this school year.

The award was presented Friday as the school held its annual awards day and presented promotion certificates to the fifth graders.

Lewis suffered a medical emergency at the school in October 2022.

Dr. Susan Fail, who served as Scotts’ principal through the end of the 2022-23 school year, said the hope is that this will be an annual award. “This year we are starting a new tradition. We will honor one fifth grader during graduation for exhibiting some of Marty’s amazing character traits,” she said.

Fail said Carlos was an easy choice for the first award. She said he always has a smile on his face and goes out of his way to help others, attributes that embody the spirit of caring and concern that Lewis brought to the school.

In remembering Lewis and his impact on Scotts, Fail said, “he loved his job.” She said Lewis was more than just a school resource officer in her view. “I knew we always had each other’s backs,” Fail said.

The Marty Lewis Citizenship Award, she said, is a way to remember the SRO who brought compassion, caring and dedication to his job. This award, she said, will carry out Lewis’ legacy in a manner that his family and fellow officers can be proud of.

Joining Diane Lewis for the presentation were fellow SROs Dallas Hicks, Reggie Allen, C.M. King and Lt. Gina Cranford as well as Maj. Joel Hepler from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.