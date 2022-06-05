Scottish terrier, Molly, left paw prints in the sand and on hearts

Seriously, if you are an animal lover, particularly a lover of dogs, read no further. Go to our SPORTS section and find out how the Braves are doing. Do not read any more of this column, which I write with tears on my cheeks. You have been warned.

Early Thursday morning, May 19, Judy and I lost our oldest Scottish terrier, Molly, of whom I have written a few lines in my columns. She had had trouble breathing Wednesday and Judy, a retired paramedic, suspected that the worst might soon happen.

Let me tell you a little about our dog. Molly and her daughter, Nessie, 9, were part of our family, almost as much as a human child might have been.

Molly had a good life. She was 13 years old (93 in human years). The typical lifespan for the breed is given as 12 to 15 years in most reference books.

She weighed-in at a hefty 35 pounds at the veterinarian’s less than a week before her passing. She was well-fed. When Judy brought Molly and Nessie their breakfast, Molly would jump and spin around, doing what I called her “Molly Dance.”

When she was younger, before Molly had seven rascally pups in her one litter. She had traveled by car with Judy and me as far west as Nevada in the fall of 2010. She and Nessie had left paw prints in the sand and dipped their feet in the Atlantic Ocean while on a trip to Myrtle Beach.

This pooch liked to ride, any time, to anywhere. She was a traveling dog.

She was not an excessive barker, however, leaving home security arrangements to Nessie. Molly would join in barking, however, if she felt Nessie was not barking with sufficient zeal and volume. We had no need of a door bell.

With us, Molly had viewed the Grand Canyon — she contributed some drops to the Colorado River; she had seen the giant meteor crater and nearby Roswell, New Mexico. She had feasted on real American buffalo (Bison bison) meat from part of my hamburger when we drove through Colorado. I think she was particularly proud of this last achievement and bragged about it to other dogs.

Dressed in a kilt that Judy sewed — not a store-bought costume like some dogs wore that day — she had placed third in a dog dress-up competition at our vet’s on Old Mountain Road.

Molly was more Judy’s dog than mine and Judy enjoyed rocking Molly, holding her like a baby. And Molly liked being rocked by Judy. In the mornings, after I took Molly and Nessie out to answer nature’s call, she would trot down the hall with typical Scots swagger to our bedroom and tell Judy, in no uncertain terms, that it was high time Judy got up and fixed her and Nessie some breakfast.

We buried Molly late Thursday morning beside the grave of our last schnauzer, Baron, in our side yard in the shade of a maple tree. It was particularly difficult to dig the grave, both because of our emotions, and because of the very hard, dry Carolina red clay and tree roots.

Judy dressed Molly in the kilt that Molly had worn at the vet’s contest. Molly looked like she was asleep. She looked peaceful.

Dogs are man’s best friends. They actually seem to like people, although only Heaven knows why. Dogs don’t care about our wealth, occupation, skin color, politics, religious preference or similar things.

Molly was not particularly obedient, but could be bribed with food. The breed, typically, has what has been described as an “independent” nature. According to one source, “They are very strong-willed.” Another said: “They are not the breed for everyone.”

To be perfectly honest, Molly was as stubborn as the proverbial Missouri mule. This was part of her Scottish nature, plus, she was born in Missouri, according to the lady we purchased her from 10 years ago. Although we did not breed Nessie, Molly’s daughter, we are pretty sure that some of Nessie’s six siblings have had puppies, making Molly a grandmother, and likely, a great-grandmother.

Our grandsons, Blake and Ryan, will probably be heartbroken when they are told of Molly’s passing.

I guess I’d better conclude this column before I get all mushy and start writing about dogs playing in Heaven with our former dog pets and human relatives who have gone on.

Will Rogers, the American humorist, entertainer and social commentator, is credited with saying, “If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die, I want to go where they went.”

If you are a dog lover, I’m sure you completely understand my and Will Rogers’ feelings about dogs.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”