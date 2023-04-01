I fell for the lie, much to my traveling companion’s amusement.

We took off to the big city to see Bruce Springsteen in concert. At a hotel near the venue, we stood in line for a room with a multitude of middle-aged fans who were once born to run but are now satisfied to travel at a more leisurely pace because it’s easier on the knees.

This particular hotel chain decided it was a good idea to have one employee checking in hundreds of people that afternoon, so I had plenty of time to hear repeated instructions on where the elevators were located as well as many warnings that this was a smoke-free hotel that did not welcome pets. Violators of those rules would be charged an additional $200 cleaning fee per incident.

I also had plenty of time to assess my fellow concertgoers, especially a group ahead of me in line made up of a family and friends decked out in Springsteen T-shirts.

Major Dad was clearly in charge of this brigade, checking his watch, going over the itinerary and keeping an eye on the door for stragglers who had “stopped for some beer,” according to the chit chat among the group.

The stragglers, it turned out, were Major Dad’s daughter, the Princess, a woman in her early 20s, and her boyfriend, who sported an eye-catching haircut that was a combination of a mullet and a Mohawk. We’ll call him Mullhawk.

Major Dad had booked three rooms. The overworked, underpaid and thoroughly professional front-desk clerk told him two of the rooms were ready and the cleaning crew was working on the third.

I could see a vein on Major Dad’s forehead begin to throb. But, being a true leader, he held it together. He ordered the rest of the platoon to fall out to their rooms while he waited off to side to get the keycard for the third room once it was ready.

Fifteen minutes later, Major Dad got a phone call. The vein throbbing intensified.

He stepped back up to the desk clerk.

“My daughter called and said someone has been smoking in their room.”

The clerk said that was surprising. The cleaning crew had just been there. But a good clerk knows the customer is always right, so she moved the Princess and Mullhawk to another room, one floor up, which happened to be the floor we were staying on.

Twenty or so minutes later as we exited the elevator and walked to our room, we caught the unmistakable aroma of marijuana.

I know exactly what it smells like because I’ve read a lot about it in medical journals and pamphlets and such …

“Hey, isn’t that the room number those kids were moved to?” I asked my traveling companion.

She laughed.

“You know that phone call about smoking in the room was a ruse, right?” she said. “If Major Dad smelled pot smoke, they could blame it on the previous guests. They probably didn’t anticipate getting moved to another room, but it still worked out for them. I knew what was going on when he got that call.”

My mind was blown, and not from the pungent aroma in the hall. I never thought of that. The Princess and Mullhawk hoodwinked, hoaxed and hornswoggled both me and Major Dad, who may now be on the hook for $400 if hotel personnel find evidence of both weed and an emotional-support llama in the room.

Looks like I’m due for a tune up on my B.S. detector. I recommend Major Dad look into one as well.