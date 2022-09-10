Scott Hollifield: Tracking down a guy who shares my name

My phone rang. It was an unfamiliar number, which isn’t unusual.

What is unusual is I answered it. Most times, I let those calls go to voicemail because I have no car warranty, outstanding tax payment or warrant out for my arrest, as the scammers insist I do.

But this call originated from one of the many regions where one of my many superiors are headquartered. These are the folks with big desks who decide whether I keep plowing in the field of journalism or move along to the only other job I am qualified for, groundhog wrangler.

Perhaps one of them was checking to see how I am faring mentally and emotionally in these uncertain times or informing me of a big bonus headed my way or that my health insurance premiums are doubling.

So, I decided to answer it.

“Hello.”

“Hi, this is Christine. Is this Scott Hollifield?”

My brain quickly went into scan mode. Did I know a corporate Christine who issued a directive I ignored? Had I ever dated a Christine who had reason to track me down and threaten my life? Had I ever borrowed money from a Christine who also had reason to track me down and threaten my life?

“Uh … yes this Scott,” I said warily.

“Oh, great. Do you live at such-and-such address?”

She didn’t actually say such-and-such but the address she did say was not where I live now or had ever lived, to the best or my recollection.

“No, I’m sorry. Not me”

“Oh, OK,” she said, sounding just a tad skeptical. “Are you married to so-and-so?”

Again, she gave an actual name.

“No. At least I hope not. I did spend a week in Daytona back in the early ‘80s that’s pretty much a blank, but I think I would remember getting hitched to a so-and-so.”

Christine and I came to the mutual conclusion I was not the Scott Hollifield she was searching for and we parted ways like two ships in the night, even though it was early afternoon.

Fifteen minutes later my phone rang again. I recognized Christine’s number.

“Hello.”

“Hi, is this Scott Hollifield?”

“Hello, Christine.”

“I am so sorry to bother you again. I thought maybe I had mixed the numbers up. I don’t understand why my records attach another Scott Hollifield to this phone number.”

“It’s a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, Christine. The internet algorithmic goblins are at work, I’m afraid.”

We again said our goodbyes, but I could not help but feel that I had to give Christine a hand after striking up a friendship based on her shoddy record-keeping.

Using the clues she had supplied, I was determined to track down this other Scott Hollifield, call Christine back with the good news that I had found her man and inquire about a reward.

I took to the internet to search for Scott Hollifields. There were many hits.

Was it the associate professor who teaches “undergraduate Shakespeare with emphasis on audience reception and cinematic adaptation?”

To be or not to be him. That was the question. And the answer was it was not him.

Was it the general manager for a “dedicated scaffold design team, engineering group and professional rental and sales team that will work with you to find the right solutions to your unique construction needs?”

I tried to build a case, but in the end, it fell apart.

Was it the chiropractor who owns a center that bears his name?

By cracky, that was not our guy and I had no bone to pick with him.

Despite my best effort, I was unable to track down the Scott Hollifield that my new friend Christine sought.

But I did learn this lesson: Don’t answer that unfamiliar number no matter where it originates.