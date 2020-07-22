School superintendents update Iredell Commissioners on plans

The Iredell County Commissioners intently listened as superintendents Drs. Jeff James and Stephen Mauney detailed their school district's plans for reopening next month. With 47% of the commission's annual budget going into schools, it's understandable why they dedicated nearly two hours to hear from the leaders of the Iredell-Statesville and Mooresville Graded District Schools.

James was more direct on Tuesday as I-SS already voted on their plans for reopening, but MGSD didn't vote until Wednesday morning on its plans. The Iredell board opted for Plan B.

Mauney outlined the district's Plan B and Plan C at the meeting but ultimately MGSD voted unanimously to adopt Plan C. That means remote learning four days a week for the first quarter of the school year for those schools.

While so far Iredell-Statesville schools have paid for coronavirus-related expenses through CARES funding from the federal government, when James was asked by county commissioner Ken Robertson if IS-S could cover those expenses through the rest of the year with the $3.7 million given to them through CARES, James had a simple answer.

"Not near enough," James said. He explained the $250,000 spent so far covered mostly supplies and other expenses, but with the added costs of transportation-related to implementing the state of North Carolina's Plan B, the money from CARES wouldn't cover all the related costs. He said transportation costs alone would add $1 million to the school system's budget.

"There's no way. We'll run out before the end of the year and then we'll be tapping into local taxpayers' dollars," James said.