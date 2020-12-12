School funding is a complex topic

As a resident of Iredell County my entire life, I have watched Iredell County grow from a population of 50,000 in the 1960s to 167,000 residents in 2020. Like many counties across our state and country, the United States saw tremendous growth after the end of World War II. Communities like Iredell were populated with small to large textile and furniture plants. Iredell County alone had two major textile employers, United Merchants and Manufacturers in Statesville, and Burlington Industries located in Mooresville. Both were significantly large textile operations in our county, employing over 5000 workers at one point. Kewaunee Scientific was and still is one of our largest furniture manufacturers and continues to operate today.

During these times of economic growth, we saw the population of our small county begin to grow and thus the need for additional schools. The significant business tax base helped pay for many of the schools that were built during the '60s and '70s in Iredell County, like many others across our state. The taxes collected from these many industries helped fund the majority of community growth when it came to building schools.