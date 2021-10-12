School bell to be dedicated at Cool Spring Community Day Saturday

A dedication of the old school bell at Cool Spring Elementary School will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday as part of a community day.

The bell, which dates back to 1903, was taken down during the reconstruction of the school more than five years ago. The Cool Spring Ruritan Club raised money to rebuild the bell tower and hang the bell back in front of the school.

It will be dedicated in memory of the late Bill Robertson, an educator and charter member of the Ruritan Club.

The dedication is just one facet of an overall community celebration, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

Flint Ridge will provide music for the event, and there will be a car show, games, face painting and door prizes. Free hamburgers and hot dogs will be served. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring chairs and enjoy the day.

The school is at 1969 Mocksville Highway, Cleveland.